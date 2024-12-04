Bransdon continues winning run at Noosa Legends - PGA of Australia

David Bransdon hopes that success on home soil will translate into a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title in 2025 after taking out the Noosa Atlas Golf Services Legends Pro-Am at Noosa Golf Course.

Joint winner with Adam Henwood at the Gold Coast Senior PGA in his last start, Bransdon this time edged Henwood by a shot, his round of 7-under 65 made up of seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

With two bogeys and an eagle in his opening four holes it was a somewhat mixed start for Bransdon before a hot putter enabled him to come home strong.

“It’s literally just the putter at the moment. I’m putting nicely,” said Bransdon.

“I’ve been hitting it good for a few months and I wasn’t far from a win in the States at the end of the season.

“If I can continue with the upward trend of my short game – which was a little tardy at times this year – I might be in for a ‘W’ next year on the big boys tour.”

Henwood (66) continued his excellent form with a share of second alongside Chris Taylor with Richard Gilkey (67) and Brad Burns (68) rounding out the top five.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

After his mixed start, Bransdon soon settled into his work and went about building a winning score.

He made birdies at 16 and 18 to get into red figures and then played the Noosa front nine in 5-under 31 with birdies at one, two, six, seven and eight.

He made par at each of his final three holes, just enough to hold on for a one-stroke win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a weird day,” said Bransdon.

“Got off to a cold start with the putter and then it turned into a really hot day with the putter.

“The golf course was a lot greener and nicer than last year, and it was a pleasure to play. The greens were rolling beautifully.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David Bransdon 65

T2 Adam Henwood 66

T2 Christopher Taylor 66

4 Richard Gilkey 67

5 Brad Burns 68

T6 Rod Pampling 69

T6 David Diaz 69

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour is at Beerwah Golf Club Wednesday and Thursday for the Elgin Valley Beerwah Legends Pro-Am and then returns to Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club next Tuesday for the Sanctuary Cove G&CC Legends Pro-Am hosted by Peter Senior and Adam Scott.