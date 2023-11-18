Bransdon breaks through at David Mercer Senior Classic - PGA of Australia

The latest addition to the PGA Legends Tour has made his maiden win one to remember with David Bransdon taking out the $100,000 David Mercer Senior Classic at Killara Golf Club.

Runner-up at the Cowra Legends Pro-Am on debut two weeks ago, Bransdon immediately established that he would be a regular contender among the over-50s.

Top-10 at the Australian PGA Senior Championship last weekend, Bransdon was tied for fourth at the Glenn Joyner Legends Pro-Am at The Australian before clinching his breakthrough win with a birdie at the final hole at Killara.

Bransdon’s round of 4-under 68 was just enough to finish one stroke clear of Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz, Anthony Summers, David Van Raalte and Brendan Chant.

Given Mercer’s standing within the Australian golf community, Bransdon was thrilled that his name will now be added to a trophy previously won by the likes of Lyndsay Stephen, Mike Harwood and Peter Fowler.

“It’s pretty awesome because he’s a legend of our industry,” said Bransdon, pictured with Richard Mercer and Greg Hohnen.

“To add myself to that list is a pretty awesome feeling.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A birdie to start, a birdie to finish and no bogeys in between.

It was a winning formula for Bransdon as he kept mistakes to a minimum and picked off two further birdie opportunities during his round to finish one shot in front.

Starting from the short par-4 13th, the Victorian patiently picked off 11 pars before launching a late birdie blitz, surging to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on seven and nine, the clincher coming with a final birdie at the par-5 12th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was awesome actually. It was nice to get the first win under the belt.

“I nearly snagged a win in my first event but came down to someone else making a nice putt on the last.

“And I two-putted from long range to sneak over the line myself.

“Any time you keep a clean card it’s awesome,” Bransdon said of going bogey-free.

“That’s the idea. Keep the mistakes off the card and hopefully make a few birds.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David Bransdon 68

T2 Anthony Summers 69

T2 David Van Raalte 69

T2 Brendan Chant 69

T2 Andre Stolz 69

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues its Sydney stretch with the $30,000 Col Crawford BMW NSW Senior PGA Championship over two days at Cromer Golf Club starting Monday.

