Boyd breaks through at Portsea Celebrity Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A late decision to add his name to a star-studded field has paid off handsomely for Darcy Boyd at the Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Celebrity Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club.

The first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event for 2024 was also Boyd’s first since rolling his ankle and having to withdraw during the final round of the WA Open at Joondalup Resort in October.

Such was his limited preparation – which included marrying long-time partner Danni Vasquez on December 9 – Boyd didn’t consider that good play in the club comps back home warranted entry into the $40,000 event.

With Tour winners such as Tom Power Horan, Matthew Griffin, Austin Bautista and Zach Murray teeing it up alongside AFL stars Christian Petracca and Angus Brayshaw, NRL star Ryan Papenhuyzen and TV and radio personality Andy Lee, it was Boyd who stole the show with a clutch par putt on the final hole for a round of 7-under 64.

“I was umming and aahing whether to come down because it was my first event and I hadn’t really played any competitive golf for three months,” Boyd revealed after securing his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win.

“I’d been playing all right at home but I wasn’t sure whether I should come back and compete against such a solid field to start.

“It’s paid dividends.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

After fellow New South Welshman Lucas Higgins set the morning mark with a round of 6-under 65, Boyd burst out of the blocks.

Par at the opening hole was followed by four straight birdies to suddenly draw within two of the lead with 13 holes still to play.

Birdies at eight and 11 saw Boyd draw level with Higgins but the pair soon had company, Power Horan also posting a score of 6-under 65.

Power Horan saw a birdie try slide by on his final hole to stay at 6-under as Boyd traded a birdie on 13 with a bogey on 14.

A brilliant approach to eight feet to set up birdie at the par-4 17th would prove crucial, Boyd rolling in the four-footer for par on 18 to send his wife and caddie into raptures.

Darcy Boyd for 64 and the win at the @Portseagolfclub Celebrity Pro-Am

And…… this happens with his wife of just a few weeks Danni watching on#adidasPGAProAmSeries pic.twitter.com/BVAbrAIz0m — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 3, 2024

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I actually had pretty good speed control today and I was conscious of the fact that it might get away from me after the hole,” Boyd said of his winning putt.

“Still blasted it through a bit but I putted well inside six feet all day.

“I was on a bit of a roll this year. Got my Tour card and life was going well. Made the cut at the WA Open and was going well in the fourth round and then rolled my ankle on the left side and didn’t play for three months.

“That was pretty heartbreaking considering I committed fully to golf this year. I gave up my job and we’ve been travelling and trying to play as much as we could. I felt like I was starting to kick some goals.

“It’s not an over-use injury, it’s not something that you really see coming, it was just a bit unlucky.

“This one is pretty special to get it done, first one back out of the blocks.

“Danni’s a superstar. She was so good today, she was so positive. It’s pretty easy to put things in perspective when you’ve had some bad luck over the last 18 months.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Darcy Boyd 64

T2 Lucas Higgins 65

T2 Tom Power Horan 65

T4 Aiden Didone 66

T4 Cameron John 66

T4 Michael Wright 66

T4 Matt Jager 66

NEXT UP

