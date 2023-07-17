Boulton’s dream run continues at Hervey Bay - PGA of Australia

Rookie Mark Boulton has held off some of Australian golf’s most recognised names to win his third event of the season at the Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic.

One of the most popular spots on the SParms PGA Legends Tour with the Taylor brothers, Gerry and Chris, serving as hosts, the picturesque Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club proved a stern test across the two days.

Boulton and Richard Backwell led the 63-man field with rounds of 4-under 66 on day one yet just three players would better the par of 70 in Sunday’s final round, Chris Taylor using his extensive local knowledge to record the day’s best, a 2-under 68.

But in a field boasting Andre Stolz, Scott Laycock and Peter Senior, it was the qualified arborist and landscaper from Phillip Island who again came out on top.

“Beyond expectations and just over the moon,” said Boulton, who now moves to third on the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

“This has been great. I’m almost speechless.”

Although he had just the one birdie in a second round of 1-over 71, Boulton said that it was the putter and not the blustery conditions and intermittent showers that proved the difference.

“I putted pretty good on Saturday and that’s just the difference in the two scores. The ball goes in the hole a bit earlier and those scores seem to get better,” Boulton reasoned.

“To be quite honest it was just the last few holes. The wind picked up a bit more but other than that it was sort of regulation stuff and a little bit boring.

“I left a few birdies out there but, overall, it was good enough.

“The course was fantastic, in great condition. Greens rolled really pure and it’s a great outlook. Really enjoyed the course, thought it was great.”

Two shots further back, Round 1 co-leader Backwell (73) did enough to finish tied for second with Laycock (69) as Simon Tooman (69), Euan Walters (70), Andre Stolz (71) and Adam Henwood (73) shared fourth spot.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves south to Brisbane for the Keybiz Group Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am at Mt Warren Park Golf Course on Friday.

