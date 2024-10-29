No bogeys, no worries for Boulton at Deniliquin - PGA of Australia

Victorian Mark Boulton is the inaugural winner of the Deniliquin Legends Pro-Am presented by Edward River Council thanks to a 5-under-par 67 at Deniliquin Golf Club today.

One of only three players to finish under-par on the 5800m par-72 layout, Boulton pipped Mike Harwood by a shot to secure his fourth PGA Legends Tour title of the year and gain a nice confidence boost heading into this week’s $150,000 NSW Senior Open.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Boulton went bogey-free at Deniliquin, setting the tone early by picking up his first birdie of his day on his second hole, the par-five eighth.

He followed up with birdies at 12 and 14 to move to 3-under before surging clear with back-to-back birdies at the first and second.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Boulton said: “It was pretty straight forward regulation golf. I probably did leave a couple out there but it was solid. Hit lots of greens and made some putts. The course seemed to suit me so it worked out well.

“The form has been pretty good so I’m hoping that continues, and the body holds up, so we can keep rolling smoothly.

“I had some great amateurs playing with us so it made for a nice day playing golf.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: Mark Boulton (Vic)

68: Mike Harwood (Vic)

69: Simon Pope (SA)

72: Brendan Chant (WA); Scott Laycock (Tas); Grahame Stinson (NSW); Robert Mitchell (WA); Michael Isherwood (Vic)

73: Guy Wall (NSW); Brad Burns (Qld); Christopher Taylor (Qld); David Fearns (Qld)

NEXT UP

It’s one of the big events of the PGA Legends Tour, the $150,000 NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona, The 54-hole event starts on Friday with Adam Henwood as defending champion.