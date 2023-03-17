Boulton snares second Legends Tour win - PGA of Australia

Victorian Mark Boulton has secured his second victory of the SParms PGA Legends Tour season, adding the Blue Lakes Legends event at Blue Lakes on South Australia’s Limestone Coast.

Boulton, who earlier won the Portsea Legends tournament, shot a 64 to win by two shots and take his second title inside a month.

Playing alongside one of his idols in Peter Fowler, Boulton admitted to some nerves which settled as the day went on, and he rolled in seven birdies to go with a single bogey.

His nearest challengers at 66 were Andre Stolz and John Wade.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves on to the two-day, $35,000 The MG Plasterers and Steeline South Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Mount Gambier Golf Club starting Sunday.

Final scores