Booth striking the perfect balance at Catalina - PGA of Australia

Director of Golf, Rodney Booth, has found the right balance of member play, visitor rounds and beginner programs for all ages to drive impressive growth at Catalina Country Club.

A favourite spot on the New South Wales South Coast for holidaymakers, retirees and young families, the 27 holes at Catalina have long been a popular playground for those who live in the area or those just in for the weekend.

That can create its own challenges in balancing member demand with the opportunity of visitor green fees yet Booth and his team have embarked on a range of initiatives that maintains member satisfaction while welcoming new golfers to the facility.

The result has been an explosion not only in membership numbers and visitor rounds but introductory programs that have proven popular for all ages.

“We have cadets from the age of eight beginning their lifelong journey all the way up to 70-year-olds that have decided to take the game up for one of many reasons,” said Booth, who was named the PGA National Club Professional of the Year at the 2024 PGA Awards.

“Within this age gap, we cater for an array of individuals and groups ranging from schools, work organisations, community groups, people with physical or mental limitations as well as those that just want to give golf a try who haven’t up until now.”

At either end of the age spectrum, newcomers to Catalina are relishing the start of their journey in golf.

In an area popular among retirees, the junior base has more than tripled while the beginner ladies programs have proved so popular there are now as many as four sessions per week.

“Our junior program’s gone from around 30 juniors up to more than 100 now,” Booth added.

“Our beginner ladies engagement programs are really kicking some goals now. We’ve got three or four clinics a week and even membership’s just grown exponentially over the last three or four years.

“We’re putting through more than 200 people a day at the moment so it’s busy but having that personal contact as much as you can goes a long way.”

Key to Catalina’s success has been a focus on making sure that each experience, no matter how frequent, is an enjoyable one.

“We’ve got a great product at Catalina – the clubhouse, the facilities, the service, the golf course – so it is then about making that day-to-day experience one that they remember,” said Booth.

“Whether it’s a member that’s frequenting two or three days a week, a visitor that comes out once a year or those participating in our various programs, making sure that their time and their experience is worthwhile and they want to come back in again.

“If they walk out of the pro shop with a smile on their face and appreciating the journey, then my job’s partly done.”