Bond wins SA Associate Championships as Pro-Am contender aces - PGA of Australia

Tom Bond has taken out the 2021 South Australian Associate Championships at Links Lady Bay, Normanville in bitter and windy conditions on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

“I’m happy how I played over the four rounds,” said Bond after his win.

“The conditions were brutal. We had four-club winds and the rain was relentless. I had to golf the ball and grind it out mentally and physically on every shot, all the Associates had to.

“The course was in great condition and a real big thank you to Links Lady Bay for hosting the event, it’s a great course.”

With the 72-hole tournament played over two days each comprising two 18-hole rounds, Bond endured the cold and windy conditions to produce a 3-under par 69 in round one and even-par round two to lead the field at 3-under par after day one.

Similar conditions followed on day two, as Bond shot rounds of even-par and a closing 4-over par to claim the title with a total score of 1-over par 289 for the four rounds.

Steve Capon finished runner-up 11 shots back with a total score of 300 strokes.

“I consider my final round to be probably the best golf I’ve played in my life,” said Capon.

“I shot three-under in the last ten holes and I’m incredibly proud with the result. It was a great tournament that was played on one of the toughest and best golf courses in the state.

“The course layout always makes you grind and adapt to the unrelenting situations you ultimately find yourself in, especially in those conditions.”

Brodie Whitbread finished in third place with a total score of 302.

“Some of the hardest conditions I have ever played in but that’s golf. A real testament to Tom and Capo’s games,” said Whitbread.

In the concurrently-run Pro Am, a hole-in-one was made by Darcy Salamon from Kooyonga Golf Club on the 15th hole in round two with a perfect 9 iron.

“Because of the elevated green we couldn’t see the ball go in, we heard a noise, but didn’t have a clue until we got up there,” said Salamon.