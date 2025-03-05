Continuing the Drive: BMW extends partnership with Australian Golf - PGA of Australia

Australian Golf has announced the extension of its partnership with BMW Australia for a further term, solidifying the premium automotive leader’s commitment to the growth and promotion of golf in the country.

This extension builds upon the landmark partnership signed in 2022 when BMW became the first joint partner of Australian Golf, a successful collaboration that has seen BMW make significant contributions to the sport.

BMW’s involvement is highlighted by its ongoing title partnership of the BMW Australian PGA Championship for 2024 and beyond, alongside its partnerships with the Australian Open, Australian WPGA Championship, Webex Players Series and Vic Open.

BMW’s investment in Australia’s best golf talent is also evident in their list of current player ambassadors that includes reigning BMW Australian PGA champion Elvis Smylie, major winner Minjee Lee, former Australian PGA champion and PGA TOUR member Min Woo Lee, and LPGA Tour winner Grace Kim.

PGA of Australia and Golf Australia Chief Commercial Officer Michael McDonald recognised BMW’s significant role in the sport’s ongoing success, with significant growth occurring across all aspects of the game.

“BMW’s contribution to Australian Golf has been invaluable and it continues to expand,” he said.

“In 2022, BMW set new ground by becoming the first company to partner with all three national governing bodies – Golf Australia, PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia – under the banner of Australian Golf.

“Their dedication and investment into our tournaments, players, members and our fans continue to make a tangible difference, and we are excited to continue this journey together.”

BMW’s involvement in Australian Golf aligns with its broader global strategy to support golf that embody precision, performance, and passion. This partnership also complements the BMW Golf Cup, the world’s largest amateur golf event, which takes place at a BMW dealer level globally and allows customers to compete for a place in the prestigious World Final.

In addition to the BMW Australian PGA Championship, BMW will continue its involvement in several other Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia tournaments including the Australian Open, along with a range of initiatives across other Australian Golf assets focussed on PGA Members, fans and participants of golf.

Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia, emphasized the brand’s commitment to the sport: “BMW is proud to continue its partnership with Australian Golf. Over the years, we have seen firsthand the incredible growth and passion for the sport in Australia.

“This extension reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and naturing the next generation of golfers, both on and off the course. We look forward to continuing to play a role in elevating Australian Golf to even greater heights.”

Photo: BMW Australian PGA champion Elvis Smylie with Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia,