BMW Championship: Davis relishes his 'free hit' in Colorado - PGA of Australia

Cam Davis is like a gambler playing with house money in Colorado this week at the penultimate tournament of the US PGA Tour season, the BMW Championship.

Needing to get into the top 50 on the points list at TPC Southwind in Memphis last week, Davis was on the bubble when a double bogey at the 72nd hole could have sent him home for the year.

His post-round interview was full of anger with himself as he watched the remaining players finish out.

But a late fade-out by Tom Kim pushed him back in to No. 49 and into this week’s field at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver.

“I honestly … when I finished, I didn’t think I’d done enough,” said Davis.

“I kind of set a mark in my own head, I thought if I got to 5-under for the round, I thought I would definitely be safe and to do all the work that I had done up until the 18th hole to get to that number and know that just I feel like if I played a good, solid last hole I’d be set.

“It was very frustrating to finish that way. I I did think my season and finish there and with all the weight that’s comes with getting through last week and getting through to this week it was, it was definitely stinging and I was probably not in a great place at that point.”

Don’t underestimate the implications for Davis, the 29-year-old from Sydney who nowadays is based in Seattle. Now that he’s in the BMW, which is a $US20 million event, he is guaranteed a start in all the elevated PGA Tour events for 2025.

“My next season’s already sort of laid out for me now,” he said.

“Those big tournaments have so much weight to them. Now that’s missing out on them is a big hit to trying to get to the playoffs next year, so I’m very glad I’ve got that all locked up and it’s nice to know that I’d done enough and I had actually a shot also to spare as well.

“So I’m not as mad with myself now for sure, and looking to try and take more of the first 17 holes of last Sunday into this week.”

Davis has a big job ahead of him if he’s to jump into the Tour Championship in Atlanta for the first time; only the top 30 on the points list get into that event meaning he has to jump 19 spots to take his place in the season-ender for the first time.

The tour has calculated that at the very least, he needs a solo 10th-place this week to get into Atlanta. “I don’t have an exact number,” he said. “Probably top-five, top-three would be enough, but I think setting my sights a bit higher than that would be the best way to go about it, so I’m gonna give everything I’ve got.

“I know there’s not much to lose at this point. The big thing for me was getting through last Sunday and now, just to be here in Colorado, the golf course is awesome. It’s a very different environment.

“In some ways it’s a free hit, but in other ways, I mean there’s so much still to play for, so I’m still gonna go out on Thursday, start trying to start the week off hot and and have as good a week as I can.”

Davis had an odd season, with a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and his best finish in the Masters, tied-12th, but a slump early in the year.

He is ranked ninth in the International team’s Presidents Cup standings which means that he will likely be in that team, although he refuses to count himself in until he knows for sure.

But he is growing steadily, with an appreciation for “as good a big moment as it gets”, the feeling of contending in a major.

“And I feel like I’ve got a level out here that can win tournaments and it’s nice to be reminded that I can do that,” he said.

“So I feel like I’ve got to keep pushing forward and I can look at this year as a good stepping stone.”

There are three Australians in the field for the BMW Championship – Davis, Jason Day and Adam Scott.

Television coverage begins Friday morning on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

PHOTO: Cam Davis needs to finish in the top 10 this week to get into the Tour Championship. Image: Getty