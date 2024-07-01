BMW becomes title partner of the Australian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Globally renowned premium automotive leader BMW will become the title partner of the Australian PGA Championship.

The collaboration will see the BMW Australian PGA Championship, one of Australian golf’s two majors, join BMW’s suite of premium global tour tournaments alongside the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, BMW International Open in Munich, the PGA TOUR’s penultimate playoff tournament – the BMW Championship – as well as the BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Locked in for Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 21-24 this year, the BMW Australian PGA Championship stands as one of the premier tournaments on the Australian sporting calendar with its vibrant party hole and spectacular golf, attracting record crowds as Min Woo Lee won the 2023 title in his unique style.

Thanks to the co-sanctioning agreement between the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour, this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship will again feature a world-class field, pitting the best of Australia’s professionals against an international contingent of contenders.

It will once again be the opening tournament of the DP World Tour season and enjoy its fourth consecutive year at Royal Queensland, the host venue of the 2032 Olympic Games golf competition.

Min Woo Lee, one of the rising superstars in world golf, has already confirmed he will return to defend his title.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said that with BMW’s commitment to excellence and innovation, the partnership promises to elevate the championship to a new level.

“We are delighted to welcome BMW as the title partner of the Australian PGA Championship,” Kirkman said.

“BMW has had a wonderful influence on Australian golf and our PGA Championship for many years and this title partnership takes its commitment to the next level.

“The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly aligns with our values, and we are confident that this partnership will contribute to the continued success and growth of the championship.”

BMW Australia CEO Wolfgang Buechel said: “BMW has had a longstanding involvement in golf around the world for more than 40 years, and we are excited to extend our partnership with the Australian PGA for such a prestigious Australian tournament, welcoming incredible Australian talent home for the season’s first major event.

“From the US via Europe to Asia and Australasia, you will find BMW wherever golf is played and enjoyed through all major markets worldwide.

“This is BMW’s first golf title partnership in the Southern Hemisphere and builds on our existing relationship as the official automotive partner of the PGA, Golf Australia and the WPGA.

“In partnership with the PGA, BMW will create captivating experiences across Australia, where future-defining innovation meets a sustainable society and a shared ambition to grow and create unforgettable memories and moments.

“The BMW Australian PGA Championship will be a great platform to promote our electric future via our range of BMW fully electric vehicles that will be on course at Royal Queensland.”

Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour, added: “We are delighted BMW have joined as title partner of the Australian PGA Championship. Over the past 35 years, the DP World Tour have developed an extremely close working relationship that continues to drive strong value to BMW’s global engagement in sport.

“With this partnership in Australia, it brings together a truly iconic brand and iconic golf tournament, popular with golf fans and players alike across the world. The BMW brand stands for luxury, innovation, and sportiness – all values that closely match our own, with both the DP World Tour and PGA of Australia benefitting significantly from partnering with such a respected partner of the game of golf.”

As well as being title partner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, BMW is committed to supporting the future of Australian professional golf with its existing Australian golf partnership with the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia covering the broader Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Australian Open.

The company also currently has partnerships with LPGA Tour star Grace Kim and DP World Tour player Elvis Smylie.

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship are available now via Ticketek