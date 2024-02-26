 Blunder can’t stop Burns at Southern Golf Club Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four-time Order of Merit winner Brad Burns looks set for a tilt at a fifth PGA Legends Tour crown after a one-stroke win at the Southern Golf Club Legends Pro-Am in Melbourne.

Already a winner this season at the North Otago Legends Pro-Am in New Zealand, Burns recovered after a double-bogey mid-round to post 3-under 69 at Southern Golf Club for a one-shot win.

“Starting to get a little bit of form together so looking forward to them,” Burns said of the events coming up.

“There are some good tracks coming up and hopefully some good golf.”

Reigning Order of Merit champ Andre Stolz shared second spot with Martin Doyle, Grahame Stinson and Michael Long with Terry Pilkadaris one of six players to post 1-under 71 in his PGA Legends Tour debut.

HOW THE ROUND UNFOLDED

Paired with Peter Fowler and starting from the 12th tee, Burns took little time to find his groove.

Birdies at 13 and 14 gave him a strong foundation, a foundation that suffered a minor knock with a dropped shot at the par-3 16th.

He birdied the par-5 17th to move back to 2-under but was back to level par when a wrong club selection led to a double-bogey at the par-3 third.

A birdie at the par-5 seventh got him back in red figures before closing out his round with back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 for a one-stroke win.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I played all right except for the double on three. I bogeyed another short par-3 as well but played quite nicely.

“I just hit the wrong club over the back. Chipped it on and three-putted. Pretty normal really.

“It’s a very good members track. The greens are fantastic, fairways are great, just a pleasure to play actually.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
1          Brad Burns                   69
T2        Grahame Stinson         70
T2        Martin Doyle                70
T2        Michael Long               70
T2        Andre Stolz                  70
T6        Terry Pilkadaris             71
T6        David Diaz                   71
T6        John Onions                71
T6        Robert Mitchell             71
T6        Michael Isherwood      71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues its Melbourne leg at Settlers Run Golf and Country Club on Tuesday to be followed by The White Glove Mover Legends Pro-Am at Albert Park Golf Course on Thursday.


