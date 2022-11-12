Bland leads log-jammed leaderboard at Victorian PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

The long and difficult Open course took its toll on the leaders and compressed the top end of the field today, with Bland at 10-under on top after grinding his way to a 2-under 70 in the third round.



He is just a shot ahead of veteran Victorian Marcus Fraser and New South Wales bomber Lincoln Tighe at 9-under.



Queenslander Chris Wood is next at 8-under but there are at least four others at 7-under within three shots of the lead as they ponder a final day on the Mornington Peninsula when bad weather is expected.



Left-hander Bland, 40, began the day in the final group and quickly vaulted into the lead with two early birdies as overnight leader Campbell Rawson fell away.



The father-of-three from Adelaide has not won a tournament since the Japan PGA in 2015 and is pondering a return to his home city and a switch to coaching if he does not get through tour school later this year. But he can still control his golf ball like few others and he has been superb this week with rounds of 70-66-70.



“It’s a good spot to be going into the last round tomorrow,” he said. “The course is tough, so you’ve just got to keep at it. You can make bogeys whenever, but you can make a few birdies that keep you going.”



Bland is still at the watershed moment that so many touring players in their 40s arrive at, keen to spend more time at home with family, but uncertain what the future holds. “It’s been a lot better the last six or so weeks,” he said. “I don’t know, it’s just the enjoyment off the course I’ve got to have to think about another career.”



Tighe, 33, was outstanding with his third-round 69, running hot with three early birdies, and two-putting the par-5 18th from the fringe to pick up another shot at the last.



The Port Kembla product also has had a long winning drought that has included some serious injuries, but he will play in the final group tomorrow. The New South Welshman puts his improvement down to a return to one of his old coaches, Warwick Dews, and the fact he’s about to become a father for the first time.



“Ever since I got some news that I’m having a baby it started to kick into gear,” he said.



“It feels good. I was sort of around it in WA and I wasn’t used to being up there. Today was a lot better. The more you get up there, the more comfortable you feel.”



The 44-year-old Fraser eked out a 70 in his relentless way, showing that his game is returning quickly after he quit his job as director of golf at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club and decided to go back to the Asian Tour in 2023.



The improvement has come more quickly than even he had expected.



“I just miss playing,” the 2016 Olympian said. “I’ve played golf a long time, I think this is my 21st year as a pro, I just missed being out there competing.”



Fraser is playing the summer of golf in Australia and he knows that he has more improvement to make.



“I’m getting back into it,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got a work to do but it’s nice to come to a golf course which doesn’t really suit me and play quite well. I’ve got a lot of things that I have to improve on and work on, and that’s kind of exciting, the challenge ahead to get back to the way I know I can play.”



Ice cool Bland said he planned on changing nothing tomorrow. “Stay aggressive,” he said. “The course is going to play hard and the weather is going to be horrible. Just keep my head on, I’m going to hit some average shots, make bogeys, just keep at it and you never know what’ll happen.”



Queensland PGA Professional Doug Klein and Melbourne businessman Darren Reukers lead the teams event at 27-under par.



Sunday’s final round is telecast live from 12.30pm on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.