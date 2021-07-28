Blackwell wins on home track in Toowoomba

Local player Richard Backwell has taken out the Provincial Distributors City Legends Pro-Am, at the City Golf Club in Toowoomba where grew up on the first whole.

Backwell hit six birdies and a single bogey around the par 70 layout, to make a 5-under 65 and win by one shot on a course presented in top condition given recent rainfall in the area.

“I lived on the first hole as little kid and I first learnt to play golf at this very course so this is a special win for me,” said Backwell.

“I am running my own property management business now and golf is second at this time of my life so to win against a top-quality field is great feeling.”

Victorian John Wade finished in second place with a 4-under par 66 comprising only a single bogey and five birdies.

“I am really struggling with injuries and I don’t know when they are going to flare up but today was a good day,” said Wade.

“The course suited my game and was in great condition given some recent wet weather.”

In a four-way tie for third place was the Victorian trio of Tim Elliot, Mike Harwood, and Euan Walters, who were joined by Queenslander Brad Burns in firing rounds of 2-under 68.

Players will remain in the Darling Downs today for the next event in PGA Legends Series, the Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am at the Toowoomba Golf Club.

