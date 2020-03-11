Birdie blitz sees Fyander join Lonard on Legends winner’s list

The Victorian swing of the Ladbrokes Legends Tour concluded in March with Peter Lonard and Grant Fyander taking a two-stroke victory at the Australian Valve Group Legends Pro-Am.

The duo from New South Wales claimed equal rights to the top spot with rounds of 6-under 66 at Gardiners Run Golf Course.

Fyander’s form came alive in the morning with seven birdies and a lone bogey setting the target for the afternoon players.

“I’ve been playing well but just haven’t been able to make birdies,” Fyander said.

“Suddenly they all came today so it’s great to be up the pointy end.”

Brisk winds and misty rain made for challenging conditions in the afternoon but it wasn’t enough to stop Peter Lonard from charging up the leaderboard.

Lonard capitalised on the back-nine with birdies at holes 14, 15 and 18 to equal the benchmark set by Fyander earlier in the day.

After winning the Legends on the Legends Pro-Am the previous day, John Wade again came out firing at the Legends tournament to claim third place with a scorecard of 4-under 68.

Richard Gilkey and Peter Fowler tied for fourth place at 3-under.

As the Ladbrokes Legends Tour continues to grow as does the standard of play. Despite overnight rain making for tricky conditions at the Gardiners Run layout, 17 Professionals from a field of 55 shot par or better.

