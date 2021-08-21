BigFella40 | Whenever I think of Jarrod I cry

The memories I have of Jaz, there are so many. And they’re all priceless of the great man!

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.



It starts on the putting green at Huntingdale golf club at the Australian Masters in 1997. I hear this voice say, “Hey Rob, do you think I could have your autograph?”

I said, “Of course, mate. What’s your name?” He said, “Jarrod!”



The next time I met Jarrod was a year later in the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Dave Rogers, Challenge CEO, took me in to see a young man that loved golf.

Well f**k me, it was Jarrod, who I had met on that putting green at the Australian Masters.

My heart sunk. I couldn’t believe it. I had to put on my happy face but deep down I was hurting because I remember the look on Jarrod’s when I gave him my autograph. He was the happiest kid around the putting green that day.



As he laid there with all those tubes in him filled with all the treatments they were giving him for his cancer, I tried to make him laugh. I wanted to give him something to look forward to.

I asked Jarrod that when he gets out of hospital, we should go out and play golf.

The look on his face was priceless. Fast forward to now, you know what he said “f**king tomorrow please! Hahaha.”

This was the start of Jarrod and I becoming best mates for life!

My memories of Jarrod will always belong deep in my heart 💛

I started as his Hero.

He left me as His 😢

Happy 40th Big Fella 🙏💛

Best mates forever 🤙💛🍺🍺

Rob