BigFella40 | My big mate

I first met Jarrod at the Sands, in the front bar. He was standing around chatting to the members and enjoying a frothy.

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

I introduced myself and mentioned that we were having a game together the following week.

The next week, I stood on the first tee beside Jarrod, feeling quite nervous, which I think was obvious.

Jarrod quietly said to me, “Just relax, it’s a game of golf with a mate” and from that moment on we were mates.

A fond memory of Jarrod was when he was ‘babysitting Lusi on the golf course’.

Jarrod was in a cart and had little Lusi on board, belting out her favourite tunes on the speaker while we played.

Lusi had a fantastic time, dancing while JL was putting for birdie and singing while we played.

By the 13th hole, we were all dancing and singing to Pink!

One of the best days of my life was at the Challenge Golf Day and Gala Event 2016.

Golf in the afternoon, meeting Rickie Fowler, Ian Baker-Finch and watching the love for JL from his peers, followed by dinner at Crown.

This was a very funny evening. I’d never seen JL have a decent crack at the frothies and let’s say he was feeling ‘very happy’.

My last memory of that night/early morning was JL holding up the bar at Crown, big smile on his face, drink in hand and waving goodbye to me – priceless.

Jarrod and I shared a similar path. We were both in remission (blood cancers) and we would discuss when the next blood test was coming up, that awful 7-14 day wait to get results, move on and talk about family, PGA life and the footy.

On the day of Jarrod’s passing, my Dad (Alby) was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Sadly Dad’s battle ended in June 2020.

I guess Jarrod needed another playing partner in the golf course in the sky – I reckon they’re having a bloody good time together.

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

Shane is a member at The Sands Torquay and friend of Jarrod.