BigFella40 | Beyond a bromance

On the most part, it’s unusual to make friends later in life. By the time we hit our mid-20s, we seem to have a full friend roster and aren’t looking for anyone new.

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

You can gather acquaintances, plenty of them. You can have a month-long bromance with the fellow that has, perhaps, discovered golf the same time as you and is recently single.

Suddenly beers and 8km walk while lugging around a bag of metal sticks becomes a twice weekly routine for you and your new pal, but that always seems to dwindle and you return to your original friendship line-up.

Like a coach that just loves playing his trusted players.

That’s why I feel Jarrod is special. It’s rare to meet someone and connect with them instantly.

A connection that never seemed to wear off. A new friendship in our late 20s. How did this happen?

We had a good foundation on which to build this mateship: golf.

Jarrod was good at it. Freakishly, naturally good at it.

I’d followed him during his professional career, so I was excited to exchange phone numbers with a golfing great during a Pro-Am in 2010.

He may have regretted being so friendly as he became the person I would call if my friends and I were ever arguing about a rule mid-round.

He’d turned into a telephonic rule official, without ever applying for the job, and held the position for over seven years.

Often on these calls, he’d pick up in my voice the way I was hoping the ruling would fall and adjust his verdict accordingly. That’s what friends are for.

I miss ya mate, and not just because I have to Google the rules now x

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

Andy Lee is a comedian and media personality, but most importantly a Challenge ambassador.