BigFella40 | A daughter’s perspective

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

I remember when Daddy was in the house in Torquay to see me and Jemma one last time before he died.

Once I went around with all our nail polish and I asked Daddy if I could paint his nails. Fortunately, he said yes.

I asked which colours he wanted but he didn’t know because he couldn’t see what colours there were. So I did all the colours.

By the time I’d finished I realised how bad I did it, but I didn’t care because it was my first time painting someone’s nails so I was pretty proud of myself and he couldn’t see them so that also made me feel better.

I will never forget that day.

I remember that Daddy used to call me boof-head, munchie, and donkey. I don’t know why he called me those nicknames but I do remember he always had weird nicknames for everyone.

I miss having a boy in the house, having someone close by who was a natural clown, and having someone that doesn’t yell at me as much as mum.

I think of him and miss him every day.

Lusi Lyle is the daughter of Jarrod.