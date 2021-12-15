Big names return for Sunshine Coast Masters - PGA of Australia

Defending champion John Wade and five-time European Tour winner Mike Harwood are just two of the big guns to bolster the field for the Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters Golf Club from Thursday.

The opening of the Queensland border on Monday has made it possible for players from New South Wales and Victoria to take part in what is always one of the most popular events on the SParms Legends Tour calendar.

Unable to be played last year due to COVID restrictions, the return of the two-day $28,000 Sunshine Coast Masters is a welcome one for Australia’s top senior players.

“I have great memories of winning here in 2019 and played well here in the one-day pro-am last year,” said Wade, pictured above.

“The weather and overall conditions are so different to back home but I just love it here.”

Joining Wade and Harwood on the Sunshine Coast will be recent Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall along with Queensland-players Andre Stolz, Peter Senior, Richard Backwell, Terry Price and Brad Burns.

A Peter Thomson design, Twin Waters is renowned for the superb condition that the course is presented and Twin Waters Golf Club General Manager and SParms Legends Tour regular Stephen Hutchison is delighted to see such a strong field for the 2021 event.

“Last year was a disappointment missing the event, albeit we were able to play the one-day Twin Waters Legends Pro-Am,” said Hutchison.

“The team here have worked hard preparing and I have no doubt the players will enjoy the few days.”

On top of the winner’s share of the $28,000 in prize money the champion also receives one of the Tour’s most sought after trophies, the Sunshine Coast Masters surfboard.

Play begins at midday on Thursday. Entry is free and spectators are more than welcome.

For further information on the tournament or the entire SParms PGA Legends Tour, please click here.