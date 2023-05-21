Big names join Townsville festival of golf - PGA of Australia

A host of PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour winners will headline a week of professional golf in Townsville starting Monday.

Commencing with the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland – a qualifier to contest the National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in October – Townsville Golf Club will be witness to some of the most talented players in the country.

Steven Jeffress (2014 Fiji International), Sam Brazel (pictured, 2016 Hong Kong Open) and Chris Wood (2021 Victorian PGA Championship) have entered to play the three-day $50,000 Lexus Townsville Golf Classic starting Friday, May 26.

They and fellow PGA Professionals will share their knowledge with junior golfers from the area at a junior coaching clinic that will take place on Wednesday with a Calcutta to be held on Thursday night ahead of Friday’s opening round that will tee off from 6.30am.

Other functions that golf fans can enjoy include the LEXUS Shootout on Friday, Players Dinner and Q&A on Saturday and final presentations at the end of play on Sunday.

Also entered to play are reigning adidas PGA Pro-Am Series champion Tim Hart, Doug Klein, Jack Munro, Shae Wools-Cobb, Brett Rankin and Michael Wright.