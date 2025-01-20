Big brother watching out at Webex Players Series Victoria - PGA of Australia

He’s the perennial tournament favourite yet James Marchesani has an old rival to contend with as younger brother Anthony returns to play the Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club.

The Marchesani name is etched across the honour boards at Rosebud, Anthony finally adding his following victory in the club championship last year.

Having spent a number of years on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia – including the first two editions of the Webex Players Series Victoria at his home course – Anthony took up a full-time job and regained his amateur status.

His club championship victory yielded an ‘Elite Amateur’ invitation to play this week, James not expecting Anthony to jump back on the bag for him on the weekend.

“He’ll be playing the weekend. I’ve got confidence in him there,” said James, who had Anthony caddie for him at the 2024 New Zealand Open.

“He’s actually playing some good golf at the moment, too, so it’d nice to see him do well for four days.

“He won club champs, which is his first, so he was pretty pumped about that. He always had to play against me and he wasn’t happy.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be a fun week obviously at home. It’s always a good time with friends and fam, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Anthony’s last professional tournament was the 2022 Webex Players Series Victoria where he and James were paired for the opening two rounds.

Three years on, it is a pairing James would welcome once again.

“Since he’s gone full-time work, we haven’t played heaps together so hoping for a nice pairing,” said James, who was runner-up in 2023 and has not finished outside the top 20 in four starts at Rosebud.

“It’d be nice to play with him for a couple of days. We grew up playing together, we went to college together, we’d push each other along so it’d be fun if we did.

“I’m not asking for it but, if anyone’s listening, it would be fun.”

More than the renewal of a family-friendly rivalry, James has the opportunity to convert good form and home course advantage into a maiden win on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The 34-year-old’s 8-under 64 was the equal-best of the final round at Webex Players Series Perth and earned him a tie for fifth.

It is his best result since his near miss at Rosebud two years ago and cause to be confident heading back to such familiar turf.

“It’s nice to get some confidence in the game,” James added.

“Obviously I know Rosebud probably as good as anyone ever and have been close a couple of times.

“It’s nice to find a bit of form and then hopefully take that into Rosebud and just see what happens.”

Inaugural Webex Players Series Victoria champion Brad Kennedy returns to Rosebud again, joining six of the winners on tour this season.

Women seeking to replicate Min A Yoon’s triumph in 2023 include reigning Vic Open champion Ashley Lau, 2023 Women’s NSW Open winner Momoka Kobori and WPGA Tour of Australasia winners Cassie Porter, Kelsey Bennett and Lydia Hall.

The final two rounds of the Webex Players Series Victoria will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Coverage is from 3pm-6pm Saturday AEDT and 1pm-6pm Sunday AEDT.