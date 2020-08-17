Best of the west hungry for tournament golf return

Western Australia will showcase the depth of its golfing talent this October when tournament golf returns to the state at the TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship and Nexus Risk WA Open.

Due to the strict interstate border closures in Western Australia, the 2020 tournaments will be limited to WA-based players only, therefore excluding both from the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia this year.

Due to be played across 54 holes from 7-10 October, the TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship will once again showcase the distinctive red dirt bunkers of the world-class Graham Marsh designed Kalgoorlie Golf Course and the talents of Western Australia’s elite Professionals including former WA PGA champions Brett Rumford and Michael Long.

While the return of tournament golf to Western Australia will be a welcome addition for PGA Professionals, amateurs from across the state will once again have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of WA’s finest players during the Road to the Outback Challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to playing tournament golf again,” said 2018 WA PGA Champion Michael Long.

“None of us are sure what this first tournament back will hold but to be back out playing with my fellow pros and being able to compete for the WA PGA title is something I am really looking forward to.”

Tournaments Director Australasia Nick Dastey says the change of format was a necessary step to ensure the health and safety of players, stakeholders, host venues and spectators.

“After discussions with primary stakeholders for each event, City of Kalgoorlie Boulder and Golf WA, the best option agreed by all parties was for the two events to proceed in 2020 with only WA-based Professionals and elite amateurs able to compete,” said Dastey.

“We look forward to seeing both events return to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in 2021.”

Royal Fremantle Golf Club will host the Nexus Risk WA Open from 15-18 October.

Western Australia’s top Professionals will vie for a share of the $60,000 prize purse and the WA Open title alongside the state’s up and coming talent including elite amateurs Haydn Barron and 2019 runner-up Hayden Hopewell.

“We are delighted this year’s Nexus Risk WA Open will proceed as a 54 hole event with the best from the west,” said Golf WA chief executive Gary Thomas.

“Whilst we are all aware of the unique circumstances we are currently living in, it is pleasing that we will be able to hold our iconic flagship event, which will still have a field consisting of high profile WA Professionals as well as our leading male and female amateurs.”

The WA Open All Abilities Championship also returns in 2020 where golfers with a disability will compete over 36 holes on the same course, at the same time and under the same playing conditions as the professionals.