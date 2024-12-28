Best of 2024: Smith’s coaching feat at Paris Olympics - PGA of Australia

As golf established its place within the Olympic family at Paris 2024, no person had a greater influence on the Australian team than PGA Professional Ritchie Smith.

As swimming coach Dean Boxall guided the fortunes of 10 athletes in the 44-person Australian swim team, Smith (pictured far left with Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Min Woo Lee and physiotherapist Marty McInnes) had three of the four golfers who wore the green and gold at Le Golf National under his stewardship.

In the men’s competition, Min Woo Lee fought back after a 76 on day one to finish tied for 22nd, Minjee Lee was also tied for 22nd in her third Olympic appearance while Hannah Green finished one shot shy of a playoff for an Olympic medal.

Hannah Green’s courageous fightback came up just short as she finished one shot shy of a bronze medal playoff at the Women’s Golf competition at Le Golf National.



https://t.co/6J9PuLmjwz#AllezAUS | @golfaust — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 10, 2024

The 27-year-old from Perth was outright third by the time she walked off the ninth green at 7-under par but hit her tee shot on 10 into the water left of the fairway and made double-bogey.

Green thought at that point that her medal hopes had vanished, yet as players around her rose and fell, she fought to stay in touch with the top three, ultimately finishing one shot shy of Australia’s first Olympic golf medal.

🏌🏼‍♀️ Hannah Green and Minjee Lee are determined to honour captain Karrie Webb with Australia’s first Olympic golf medal at Le Golf National starting Wednesday.



👉 https://t.co/bAsgYRodj1#AllezAUS | @golfaust — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 6, 2024

Green’s Olympic campaign was just part of a stellar season in 2024 that she and Smith plotted back in January.

Part of that process involved a putter change that turned good ball-striking weeks into victories.

There were three in total on the LPGA Tour in 2024, the last of which came on the same day that Smith was watching another of his players, Elvis Smylie, win the WA Open for his first professional victory.

Bravo @hannahgreengolf A 3-time @LPGA winner this year and a very worthy Greg Norman Medallist (for the second time). Congrats also to her coach Ritchie Smith for his recognition at the @PGAofAustralia Awards.https://t.co/Cpj8GEkc6D — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) November 19, 2024

As Green was named Greg Norman Medal winner for a second time at the PGA Awards in November, Smith was honoured as PGA National Coach of the Year – High Performance for a fourth time.

LISTEN | Australian golf coach, Ritchie Smith, joined Sports Breakfast to chat about Elvis Smylie winning the Australian PGA Championship



LINK : https://t.co/T6WNxWvyT4 — 91.3 Sports Breakfast (@SportsBrekky) November 26, 2024

Five days later he was celebrating again as Smylie showed remarkable composure on the back nine at Royal Queensland Golf Club to win the BMW Australian PGA Championship.