Beckmann chasing redemption at Port Hedland Classic

Victorian Daniel Beckmann can go a long way to erasing the disappointment of being disqualified at last month’s Kwinana Pro-Am as he takes a one stroke lead into the second round of the Roy Hill Port Hedland Classic at Port Hedland Golf Club.

After an eight-year break from the game Beckmann made his return at the PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School at Moonah Links in April and secured a full playing card.

In his first start back Beckmann finished atop the leaderboard alongside Andrew Kelly at the Kwinana Pro-Am only to be later disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. (Beckmann signed for a 68 when he in fact had 3-under 69.)

Beckmann had nine birdies in an opening round of 6-under 66 at Port Hedland to take a one-shot advantage into Sunday’s second round, South Australian Max McCardle, South West Open champion Brady Watt and Simon Houston all locked together at 5-under 67.

It is the first time Houston has returned to Port Hedland’s sand greens in five years while McCardle will draw on his experience from 2015 when he left Port Hedland as champion.

Dale Howie and Conor Brown are two shots adrift after rounds of 4-under 68 while 2016 champion Peter Cooke got hot late in his opening round to post 3-under 69, sitting in a five-way tie for seventh with Jarrod McCosh, Peter Wilson, Brad Moules and Andrew Kelly.

The final round of the Roy Hill Port Hedland Classic begins at 8.30am AWST Sunday.