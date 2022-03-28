Becker’s ‘surreal’ playoff win at Eynesbury Masters - PGA of Australia

West Australian Braden Becker has birdied the final hole and then edged James Marchesani in a playoff to claim the 2022 Eynesbury Masters presented by Ciaron Maher Racing.

For the second day in succession Marchesani turned a one-shot overnight lead into a three-shot advantage early in Sunday’s final round at Eynesbury Golf Course in Melbourne yet Becker refused to give in.

There was a two-shot swing at the 14th and when Becker birdied the final hole the pair were headed for extra holes.

Marchesani (68) produced a brilliant recovery shot to match Becker’s par at the first playoff hole but when his tee shot at the second extra hole found the penalty area left of the fairway his playing partner took the upper hand.

Becker’s 15-foot birdie try finished two feet from the cup but when Marchesani’s par attempt from 12 feet failed to drop Becker cleaned up his own par to claim the $8,987.50 winner’s purse.

“It’s a great feeling to get the win,” said Becker, who had seven birdies in his closing round of five-under 67.

“I’ve been on the road for almost 11 weeks and there’s been plenty of ups and downs but this feels surreal.

“I was a little lucky to even be in with a chance. I slammed my birdie putt on 17 past the hole about six feet and the par putt only just snuck in.

“Birdieing the last to make the playoff is what you hear all the time and it was certainly nice to make that putt.

“I feel for James. He’s a mate and he had played great all three days.

“It was a great battle all day and to have a Pro-Am in this tournament-type format on the last day is a credit to the club and Brad (Alton) the GM here. It really helps to keep you tournament-focused.”

One clear of Becker and George Worrall at the start of play on Sunday, Marchesani looked to be running away with the event after birdieing the first two holes to move to 11-under.

After a bogey on the ninth Marchesani dropped back to 10-under and when Becker’s birdie putt found the bottom of the cup they were all tied up with nine holes to play.

Marchesani birdied the 10th to move one shot clear and then both picked up a shot at the 12th to set up a head-to-head battle down the stretch.

Marchesani found trouble at the 14th and made bogey, Becker capitalising to supplant Marchesani as the tournament front-runner for the first time in 49 holes.

Refusing to yield, Marchesani peeled off back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to regain the lead playing the last, Becker’s brilliant approach shot to five feet delivering the birdie he needed to force extra holes.

Becker’s striped 300-metre tee shot and Marchesani’s block to the adjacent fairway looked to have decided the outcome until Marchesani’s incredible recovery to the left fringe put him in position to match Becker’s par.

But his over-correction on the second extra hole would prove fatal to his chances, Marchesani unable to conjure the miracle par he needed to extend the tournament to a 57th hole.

Worrall’s two-under 70 was enough to secure outright third with Brady Watt (69) fourth at seven-under and veteran David Diaz (73) fifth at six-under.

