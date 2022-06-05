Becker’s hot streak continues at Bunbury - PGA of Australia

WA Open champion Braden Becker is once again the man to beat after edging one stroke clear on day one of the South West Open at Bunbury Golf Club.

An annual highlight of the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the South West Isuzu South West Open once again attracted a high-quality field but it was Becker again who ended the day on the top of the leaderboard.

Victorious at Cottesloe and Capel in recent weeks, it only took Becker three holes to register his first birdie of the day, backing it up with two more at four and five on his way to a front nine of five-under 31.

A bogey at the short par-3 10th was a slight stumble but further birdies at 11 and 14 and an eagle at the par-5 17th were enough to put Becker in front by day’s end.

Recent winner of the Air Adventure King Island Pro-Am Simon Hawkes is outright second following an impressive opening round of six-under 66, two shots clear of New South Welshman Alex Edge and Victorian Andrew Kelly.

WA amateurs Adam Baillie and Joseph Owen are fifth and sixth respectively but it will take something special to rein in Becker who will tee off alongside Hawkes at 12.05pm AWST.

Click here for Round 2 draw and scores.