Becker, Chellew claim 2020 WA 4BBB title

Western Australian PGA Professionals Jason Chellew and Braden Becker have won the 2020 United Auto 4BBB Handicap Match Play event.

The tournament came down to the wire in the final match between Becker and Chellew and Michael Long and Andy Mowett at Nedlands Golf Club.

The young pair won the final match 2/1 in one of their first competitive tournaments since lockdown began in Western Australia.

“It’s great to be back out playing competitive golf again in a nice relaxed format like this,” said Chellew.

“We’ve been playing a bit of golf since lockdown but nothing quite like this so it was great to get the competitive juices flowing again.”

Sixteen teams of two PGA Professionals contested the event ahead of an exciting few months ahead for golf in the state.

“It is my pleasure to help support professional golf in Western Australia and give the players the opportunity to do what they love,” said Chris Duckworth of United Auto.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series will return to Western Australia on September 3 at the CITIC Pacific Mining Karratha Pro-Am at Karratha Country Club.

