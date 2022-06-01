Becker blitzes field to win Capel Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Six birdies in the space of seven holes has delivered WA Open champion Braden Becker a second victory on the Western Australian swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The champion at Cottesloe a week ago, Becker extended his outstanding summer form to shoot eight-under 64 at Capel Golf Club for a four-stroke victory at the Jetline Kerbing Capel Pro-Am.

The field of 32 professionals were greeted with perfect conditions on the first day of winter but no one ran hotter than Becker.

Starting from the 10th tee, Becker opened with two birdies on the trot before adding another at the par-4 16th to make the turn in three-under.

He parred the par-4 first before making light work of the front nine, his seven-hole birdie blitz interrupted only by a bogey at the par-4 fourth, his only dropped shot of the day.

It gave Becker a four-shot win over Kwinana Pro-Am victor Brady Watt (68) with Andrew Crabb, Alex Edge, Simon Houston and Simon Hawkes all sharing third spot with rounds of two-under 70.

Next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule through WA is the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am on Thursday.