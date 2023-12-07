Bayliss, Flitcroft win NSW/ACT PGA Foursomes - PGA of Australia

The two Williams, Bayliss and Flitcroft, conquered a new format to win the NSW/ACT Foursomes Championship for 2023.

Bayliss, an Associate Professional at Pymble Golf Club who competed in last week’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open, and Flitcroft, the Assistant Professional at Manly Golf Club, shot 9-under-par 62 in Canadian Foursomes in the first year that the event has been played as a standalone competition.

Strathfield Golf Club played host to 34 PGA Professionals who not only had the chance to compete against other, but also the opportunity to come together, network and catch up before the Christmas/New Year period.

Rounding out the top five placings were runners-up Kurt Stegbauer/Henry Brind from Brighton Lakes Golf Club (66) followed by Lee Hunt/Adam Naaman from Bankstown Golf Club, Sam Pasquali/Dylan Thompson and the 2022 winners Jordan Mullaney/Jason Perkin, who all returned 4-under 67s.

The 2024 NSW/ACT PGA Foursomes event will again be played in November/December and will follow suit with the Canadian Foursomes format and relaxed/networking catch up theme.