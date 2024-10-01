Barron booked in for two upcoming Tour events - PGA of Australia

West Australian Haydn Barron has confirmed that he will play two events coming up on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The 28-year-old Western Australian Golf Club product has spent much of 2024 competing on the DP World Tour after earning his playing rights at Qualifying School late last year.

After a promising start to his rookie year, which included a top-10 finish at the Qatar Masters in February, Barron endured a tough run of results and will return to Q-School in November.

Prior to that, Barron will return to the PGA Tour of Australasia to play two events in his home state.

He will first play the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at Kalgoorlie Golf Course from October 10-13 and then back up a week later for the 100th staging of the Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open from October 17-20 at Mandurah Country Club.

A former WA state captain, Barron’s best finish at the WA Open came in 2020, where he finished as runner-up to fellow amateur Hayden Hopewell at Royal Fremantle. Last year, after embarking on a whirlwind trip home from St Andrews to the Kalgoorlie desert, Barron was runner-up to Ben Eccles in the WA PGA Championship.

“I’m excited to be able to come home and play in the state open,” Barron said.

“I’ve played well previously around Mandurah Country Club and am looking forward to getting back there in front of some familiar faces.”

On his rookie season on tour, Barron added: “This season has been nothing short of incredible. I’ve made so many new friends, learnt a heap of life lessons and experienced new and different places and cultures all around the world. I’ve just had a genuine all-round blast, and it’s hard to put the journey into words.

“It’s also been the toughest year I’ve had so far. I’ve spent nine of the last 12 months away from home, family and friends. There’s been laughs, smiles, frustration and tears. It’s been a rollercoaster.”

Gary Thomas, GolfWA’s Chief Executive, welcomed Barron’s participation in the WA Open, saying: “Baz is a hugely popular figure in WA golf and it’s great for the tournament and for local golf fans to be able to see him in action at Mandurah Country Club.

“I’m sure he’ll get a very warm reception and his experiences on the DP World Tour this year will hold him in good stead for the WA Open.”