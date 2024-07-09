Barr tops WA qualifiers for PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

Scott Barr has set his sights on representing the PGA of Australia at the 2025 Four Nations Cup after topping West Australian qualifiers for this year’s PGA Professionals Championship National Final in October.

Host venue, The Western Australian Golf Club, was in immaculate condition and the greens firm and fast, presenting a complete challenge to the 22 PGA Professionals in the field.

A run of three straight bogeys early in his round had Barr on the back foot but he recovered with four birdies on his inward nine to shoot 2-under 68 and win by two shots.

Carramar Golf Course Professional Greg McClurkin shot even-par 70 with Perth Golf Centre’s John Boulton third at 1-over 71, the trio among the seven players to qualify for the PPC National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in Melbourne from October 22-24.

Barr was fourth at the 2023 National Final and hopes to improve on that to play his way into the Australian team to travel to Canada next year.

“I played at Heritage last year and finished fourth,” said Barr.

“I know that you can actually get a chance to represent Australia for the PGA so if I can play well there again, you never know.”

Starting from the 10th tee, Barr picked up an early birdie at the downhill dogleg par-4 12th but dropped to 2-over with a three-hole stint on the bogey train immediately following.

Two-over through 10, Barr made a terrific birdie at the par-4 second and then pressed home his advantage with further birdies at four, five and eight for a two-stroke win.

“I was a bit rusty,” Barr conceded.

“We haven’t played for a few weeks since we were in Broome for the Pro-Am and I struggled.

“I got off to a great start, but then struggled with three consecutive bogeys.

“I felt like the world was against me a bit but managed to pull together on the back nine.

“Made a nice birdie putt on the my 17th hole to get to 2-under and at that point I knew that I was in the lead.

“Made a nice two-putt on the last hole, which is a challenging par-3 here at The WA Club, and I’m really pleased about qualifying and the chance to represent Western Australia.”

As the top-three finishers, Barr, McClurkin and Boulton are all exempt for the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder WA PGA Championship in October while Barr also earns a spot in the Nova Employment Australian PGA Seniors Championship in November.

Playing at her home club, Nicole Martino was the winner of the women’s qualifier with Travis Lord, Darren Garrett, Michael Draper and Mostyn Farmer also exempt for the National Final.

Final scores