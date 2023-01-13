Barr, Robb share medalist honours at Legends Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Former European Tour player Scott Barr has secured status on the 2023 SParms PGA Legends Tour by finishing tied at the top of Qualifying School that concluded at Sandhurst Club on Friday.

First Stage was held over 36 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday where Victorian Mark Boulton’s score of one-over 145 saw him finish one clear of John Trevaskis (NSW), David Crawford (NSW) and John Green (Qld).

With only three spots to Final Stage available, Trevaskis, Crawford and Green went to a playoff, Green bowing out when he found trouble from the tee on the first playoff hole.

Boulton, Trevaskis and Crawford moved on to the two-round Final Stage from Thursday along with 45 existing Legends Tour members to play the Champions Course at Sandhurst.

The top 24 finishers would gain categories and membership for the 2023 SParms Legends Tour season with the top five gaining a higher exemption category.

In hot conditions on day one it was New South Welshman Nicholas Robb who led after Round 1, his round of three-under 69 putting him one stroke ahead of a group of four players – which included Boulton – at two-under.

Cooler conditions greeted the field for Round 2 where it was Barr who got hot.

Originally from Canberra but now coaching at Collier Park Golf Course in Perth, Barr’s six-under 66 on Friday was the low round of the week and moved him from sixth position after day one to the outright lead.

He played the front nine in even par before unleashing a barrage of birdies and an eagle from the turn, picking up six shots in the space of five holes.

A bogey at 15 was offset by a birdie at 16 to set the mark for Robb to chase.

Making the turn in one-under, Robb added birdies at 12 and 15 in a bogey-free round of three-under 69 to match the mark set by Barr at six-under.

New South Welshman David Van Raalte was outright third at three-under followed by a three-way te for fourth between David Hill (VIC), Tony Collier (VIC) and Stuart Beament (WA).

A playoff was needed again to determine the two players who would receive a top-five category ranking, Collier and Beament both making par at the first playoff hole to grab the fourth and fifth exemption category spots.

The PGA welcomed two new members who finished in the top 24 players. After coming through First Stage, Boulton and Crawford both finished inside the top 24 and will make their debuts on the SParms Legends Tour this season.

Click here for final scores and prize money.