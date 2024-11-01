Barr leads NSW Senior Open after sensational 65 - PGA of Australia

Scott Barr has taken the first-round lead at the New South Wales Senior Open with a stunning 7-under-par 65 at Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The West Australian (pictured) was at his determined best in the morning half of the field, the only player in the to remain bogey-free on a day that was perfect for scoring.

Despite entering the tournament somewhat under the radar, Barr’s experience on the Thurgoona course is proving valuable. He finished 15th in 2022 while battling a wrist injury and was runner-up to Adam Henwood last year.

Off to a solid start early, Barr came alive on the back nine, dialling in a string of brilliant wedges to set up birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 17th holes. However, his birdie on the challenging third hole and clutch par saves on the 16th and 18th allowed him to keep his momentum.

“I feel like I know the course a bit now, the lines off the tees you learn a little bit more each time, and I feel like I know the shots required around here a bit more.

“There were three or four situations out there when I was happy to walk away with a par, where I managed to hole out to keep the round rolling.”

“Is it unfinished business? Yeah, sort of, but it would just be nice to win,” a delighted Barr said post-round.

Barr sits two shots ahead of Victorian David McKenzie, who posted a 5-under 67. The Victorian recovered from a difficult start, rallying with six birdies in his final seven holes.

“I’ve actually been playing well for a while but haven’t really gotten any reward for my good shots, so it was good to see a few go in there at the end,” McKenzie said after his round.

Other contenders include Peter Lonard (4-under), a two-time Australian Open champion, alongside Legends tour rookie Terry Pilkadaris and the evergreen Eaun Walters.

Three players – Chris Taylor, Murray Lott and Grahame Stinson – are at -3, while another rookie, Mat Goggin, runner-up at the 2008 Australian Open, heads a group of seven at -2.

Fifty professionals plus ties will make the all-important final round after tomorrow’s second round, with Sunday’s finale broadcast LIVE nationally on the 7PLUS digital platform.