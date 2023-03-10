Barr enjoys senior moment at Keysborough Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

West Australian Scott Barr showed the young guys a thing or two as he earned a share of victory at the Bendigo Bank Dingley Village-Keysborough Golf Club Pro-Am.

In Victoria to play the SParms PGA Legends Tour swing, Barr extended his stay in Melbourne for a rare start on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

Tied for third two days earlier at the White Glove Mover Legends Pro-Am at Albert Park, Barr showed that good form can transfer to any tour, finishing top alongside Adam Burdett with a score of four-under 69.

With Keysborough Golf Club in phenomenal condition, Barr made good of the early going to set the number for the afternoon groups to chase.

Burdett had the solo win within his grasp but bogeyed his final hole to finish level with Barr in top spot.

Barr had three birdies, an eagle and the lone bogey in his round, both he and Burdett praising the quality of the Keysborough greens, describing them as good as anything they have putted on.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the De Bortoli Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am at

Heidelberg Golf Club on Friday, March 17.

Final scores and prize money