Barr claims “crown jewel” at Mercer Senior Classic - PGA of Australia

A timely lesson with good friend Andrew Welsford has propelled Scott Barr to a one-stroke win at the David Mercer Senior Classic at Killara Golf Club in Sydney.

The legacy of David Mercer draws icons of Australian golf to Killara each year, 1991 Open champion Ian Baker-Finch, three-time Australian PGA champion Peter Senior, Rodger Davis, Peter Lonard, Mike Harwood and Peter O’Malley just some of the big names to tee it up on Thursday.

No one played better than Barr, however, the now West Australian converting recent good form into a rewarding win at the richest one-day event on the PGA Legends Tour calendar.

“This is the crown in the jewel for our one-dayers, for sure,” said Barr.

Barr had seven birdies in his bogey-free round of 7-under 65 to finish one clear of Senior (66), Lonard sharing third with Adam Henwood and David McKenzie with rounds of 5-under 67.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Back-to-back birdies at his second and third holes was the ideal start for Barr, who began his round with a par at the par-4 11th.

He went back-to-back again with birdies at 18 and 1 and, after a fifth birdie at four, birdied both nine and 10 to post 7-under, both of which play as par 5s.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Had a great ball-striking day today,” said Barr.

“I holed a couple of nice putts but I hit all the par 5s in two.

“I had a lesson from a mate, Andrew Welsford at The Australian, and it came good today, so I’m very pleased.

“I’d been playing well for a while but a nice little tune-up there was needed.

“I’d been playing well but just couldn’t get it done. I got close at the New South Wales Senior Open but didn’t hole any putts.

“Got it going today and then just full steam ahead.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Scott Barr 65

2 Peter Senior 66

T3 Peter Lonard 67

T3 Adam Henwood 67

T3 David McKenzie 67

T6 Nigel Lane 68

T6 Murray Lott 68

T6 David Bransdon 68

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour is at Roseville Golf Club in Sydney Friday and Saturday for the Roseville Golf Club Mashie & Pro-Am.