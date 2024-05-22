Barbieri rides hot putter to Sun City win - PGA of Australia

He insists the swing needs some tweaks but Nathan Barbieri’s putter proved the difference at the Total Tree Services Perth Sun City CC Pro-Am at Sun City Country Club.

Winner of Q School in April and with a maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory at the Cottesloe Open, the New South Welshman is riding high on confidence and with a flatstick to match.

Barbieri’s round of 7-under 65 was enough to edge West Australian Ben Ferguson by a shot with left-hander Ryan Peake third at 5-under 67.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

After starting his round from the par-4 12th hole it took Barbieri just two holes to record his first birdie of the day at the par-3 14th.

He backed that up with a second at the par-5 15th and then closed out Sun City’s back nine with three straight pars.

Three birdies in the first four holes to start the front nine helped to separate Barbieri from the field, two further birdies at seven and nine enough to build the buffer he needed for a second win in the WA swing.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I started well. I was a couple under through four or five holes and then picked up a couple after the turn,” said Barbieri.

“I then had the easiest stretch with the short par-4 and the short par-5s and then just played steady from there.

“I made some really nice putts all day. Didn’t have any three-putts and the greens were quick, so the putting definitely took over today.

“I’ve been rolling it really nice pretty much since I got here. I’ve still got to fix the swing a little bit before the season starts but it’s been good.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Nathan Barbieri 65

2 Ben Ferguson 66

3 Ryan Peake 67

T4 Brady Watt 68

T4 Jordan Doull 68

6 Daniel Hoeve 69

NEXT UP

The $50,000 Lexus Townsville Classic begins on Thursday at Townsville Golf Club while the WA swing continues on Friday with the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Course near Busselton.