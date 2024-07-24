Barbieri hot streak continues at Howeston - PGA of Australia

In-form Nathan Barbieri earned his fifth win for 2024 thanks to a bogey-free 5-under-par 66 at the Howeston Pro-Am in Brisbane today.

Barbieri held off three players – Matt Millar, Cameron John and James Conran – by a single stroke as he continues to build towards the new Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season which begins with the PNG Open in August.

The winner of Final Stage of Qualifying School in April has converted that form into two adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victories in Western Australia, the WA PGA Foursomes Championship, plus a runner-up finish in last week’s Redcliffe Pro-Am.

He’s now climbed to No.3 on the National Pro-Am Order of Merit for 2024.

John and Conran threatened to match Barbieri’s 66 as they came to the end of their rounds.

John, the winner of The National Tournament presented by BMW on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia earlier this year, played his final six holes in 6-under-par, while Conran birdied the 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th.

Millar’s round included six birdies and two bogeys.

The shot of the day came from Queenslander Will Bruyeres who aced the 279m par-4 third hole.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Beginning his day on the 10th tee, Barbieri picked up a birdie on the par-5 12th hole before the highlight of his round, an eagle on the 247m par-4 14th where he hit the green with a three-wood.

He rounded out his opening nine with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

The New South Welshman’s second nine featured eight pars plus a crucial two on the par-3 sixth.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It’s only my second time here and the last time it was blowing 50kph. It’s an interesting golf course,” Barbieri said.

“I played pretty good all day and didn’t really miss too many greens, holed a few putts here and there.

“Five-under won here last year so I knew it would be around that mark.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

66: Nathan Barbieri (NSW)

67: Matthew Millar (ACT), Cameron John (Vic), James Conran (NSW)

68: Samuel Slater (Qld), Chris Duke (Qld), Caleb Bovalina (Vic)

69: Zachary Maxwell (Qld), Lawry Flynn (Qld); Andrew Kelly (Vic), Christopher Wood (Qld), Lucas Higgins (NSW), Dylan Gardner (Qld)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its stay in the Brisbane region with the Zigcrete Constructions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am tomorrow followed by the Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am on Thursday.