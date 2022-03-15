Bankstown, Rossdale triumph at Scramble Championship Final - PGA of Australia

A tournament-best final round of 20-under par nett 52 has catapulted Bankstown Golf Club to victory in the Mixed competition as Rossdale Golf Club won the Women’s section at The Scramble Championship Final at Twin Waters Golf Club.

Tied with the team from Armidale Golf Club entering Monday’s final round, PGA Professional Lee Hunt and the Bankstown boys bolted clear by going five-under on their first four holes, adding three more nett eagles to win by 2.3 shots.

Tyron-Jaye King led Mount Coolum Golf Club to second position with a final round of 53.1 nett, matching Bankstown’s gross score of 10-under 62 to edge Armidale by just 0.2 shots.

With legendary Australian comedian Tahir Bilgic part of the team, fun was always going to be part of Bankstown’s week on the Sunshine Coast and it proved to be a winning recipe.

“The boys had the mantra to have a good time and to keep smiling and it’s been great,” said Hunt.

“I couldn’t think of a better bunch of fellas to come and play golf with. Lots of laughs, lots of cheering… It wouldn’t matter if we came last.

“I’ve had a great week, it’s been fantastic and something that we’ll remember for a long time.”

The pressure on Shane Butler and the Rossdale team was evident early on the final day of the Women’s Championship Final.

Rossdale were 7.8 shots clear at the start of play but were just two-under through seven holes as Blackwood and The Vines both ate into their advantage.

Birdies at eight, 10 and 11 were crucial in restoring some confidence and a nett eagle at 13 providing the buffer Butler, Anne Towns, Barbara O’Connor, Gaye Sinclair and Anne Cash needed to win by 3.3 strokes.

“It’s a relief,” said Butler. “We knew we had a decent lead coming into the final round but I said to the ladies when we were out for dinner that it was business as usual. Go out and try and play as well as we can.

“We came out a little bit slow but by the seventh or eighth hole we started to get into a bit of a groove and then the back nine we came good.”

Monday’s final round completed one of the largest Scramble seasons in the event’s history and clubs are already preparing for the 2022/2023 season.

For information on how your club can host a qualifying round of The Scramble visit www.thescramble.com.au.

Final scores Mixed Final

Final Scores Women’s Final