Balance and perspective key to Tamara’s tilt in 2022 - PGA of Australia

Last week, Tamara Johns was receiving maintenance treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Today, she shot a steady three-over-par round at Victoria Golf Club to kick off her 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open campaign.

One of five players in the field this week who are currently completing the PGA Tour Professional Articulation Pathway, Johns was proud to be out on the course, in the thick of the history-making event.

“It’s awesome to be a part of it – the first one of its kind bringing together the men, women and all-abilities is amazing,” said Johns who has won five times on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

“It’s different from the ones we have played as a standalone, but it’s a great idea for golf.”

Although she is still undergoing chemotherapy, Johns, who played her first Australian Open in 1997, has a renewed sense of perspective and enjoyment this time around.

“I really appreciate everything,” she smiled. “Being around great players and great people is very special.

“As you get a bit older and something happens, you realise (what happens on the course) is not everything, it’s still just a game.”

Adding to that sense of perspective, is the fact that Johns is currently completing the ALPG Transition Program, to become a full Vocational Member of the PGA. A process she undertook to give herself the chance to stay involved in the sport she loves even once playing full time was no longer a reality, Johns is enjoying the program and the opportunities it presents.

“When I decided I didn’t want to play full time any more, I needed to choose what pathway I wanted to take,” she said. “It ended up being a little bit of teaching and then more of that golf operations management side of things.”

Now based at Noosa Springs, Johns is enjoying finding a balance between her playing and vocational ambitions.

“It’s nice to have the chance to do both,” Johns explained. “It keeps you in touch with the younger players and you get to know who is coming through, what they want to do – and help them transition as well.

“I have realised that playing isn’t for everyone, everyone feels differently about it.

“So having those PGA Education programs there is great. It means you can pick and choose what you want to do in the industry.”

Joining Johns in the Professional Articulation Pathway, Olympian Marcus Fraser fired an even-par 70 at Victoria this morning, as did New South Welshman Scott Arnold.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart, was pleased to see them all in action today.

“It is great to see players who are taking the next step in their golfing careers still performing on the biggest stage,” said Stewart. “It is a privilege to be able to give them the chance to pursue their vocational ambitions, while continuing to play competitive golf.”

Elsewhere, graduate of the Tour Professional Articulation Pathway, Terry Pilkadaris made a hot start to his campaign, with an eagle on the 230-metre first hole.

Pilkadaris, who has been a touring professional for more than two decades, now coaches at Keysborough Golf Club in Melbourne’s South East and finished his opening round at even-par.

The 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open also features five PGA Associates – across the men’s and women’s fields – who are currently completing the Membership Pathway Program.

A number that excites Training Manager at the PGA, Stephanie Jamieson, she is glad to see them with the chance to mix with some of the world’s best this week.

“It is fantastic to see our Associates out there this week, she said. “It showcases the suitability of the Program to a tour professional career outcome, especially now that we will have a speicalised playing stream commencing in 2023.”

A full list of players in this week’s field who have been involved in the PGA Education programs is below:

PGA Associates currently completing Membership Pathway Program

Jak Carter

Sheradyn Johnson

Wanasa Zhou

Jess Cook

Danni Vasquez

Currently completing Tour Professional Articulation Pathway (previously known as Bridging Program)

Marcus Fraser

Scott Arnold

Jake Higginbottom

Tamara Johns

Vicky Uwland (ALPG Transition program)

Graduates from PGA Bridging Program: