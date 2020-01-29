Baddeley’s donation to support bushfire recovery

Two-time Australian Open champion Aaron Baddeley has dug deep into his stockpile of memorabilia to put together an auction item to raise funds for bushfire disaster relief.

Playing in this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale – the site of his second PGA TOUR title in 2007 – Baddeley has donated a signed driver, cap, glove and photo along with a ‘Badds’-stamped Vokey wedge, promising to personalise the photo from his 2016 Barbasol Championship victory specifically for the highest bidder.

One of a number of lots being auctioned by Fundraising Auctions under the #SportTheFireCrisis banner, after four days the highest bid on Baddeley’s collectibles stands at $1,100 with all proceeds to go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Given the recent wins by Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman in the wake of their efforts to raise funds to support people affected by the bushfire crisis in Australia perhaps Baddeley’s act of generosity will serve as a good omen at a tournament where he boasts an impressive record.

A resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, Baddeley required a sponsor’s exemption to contest his 17th consecutive Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019 and will extend that streak to 18 this week having regained his card last year by finishing inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup.

Although he missed the cut last year, Baddeley has accrued $US1.34 million in prize money in this event alone and comes in having finished tied for 64th at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Greg Chalmers will once again use his major medical extension to endeavour to earn his full card back with Sony Open champ Cameron Smith, Australian Open champion Matt Jones and New Zealand’s Danny Lee also in the field, Lee and Baddeley paired together for the opening two rounds.

To bid on Baddeley’s auction item click on the link in his Instagram bio here.