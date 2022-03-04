Backwell takes out Gardiners Run Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Richard Backwell has claimed his second win in his past three starts with a two-shot victory at the Australian Valve Group-Watts Legends Pro-Am.

A former winner at Gardiners Run Golf Course, Backwell had an eagle and six birdies in his round of seven-under 65 to edge pre-tournament favourites Richard Green and Peter Senior by two strokes.

The unique format used saw 50 of the 68-man field play in groups of five in the afternoon, two professionals playing with three amateurs who played a team event.

It seemed to suit Backwell who picked up where he left off from his share of the spoils at the Portsea Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday to add a second Gardiners Run title to his tournament wins.

“I really enjoy the course and it gets better every year as it matures,” Backwell said.

Mornington Golf Club PGA Professional Michael Faraone set the pace in the morning groups with two-under 70 but it wouldn’t last through the afternoon as Backwell set the course alight.

Final scores