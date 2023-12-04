Backwell, Rix split pot at Lismore Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Birdies at two of his final three holes was enough for Richard Backwell to match Greg Rix’s score of 1-under 69 and earn a share of top spot at the Lismore Workers Legends Pro-Am.

Strong winds from the south-east and the small greens at Lismore Workers Golf Club meant that only two players broke par all day… and it was enough for the win.

Rix set the mark in the morning wave with three birdies and two bogeys in his round of 69, Backwell finishing strongly to join Rix at the top of the leaderboard.

Victorious in a major amateur event at Lismore back in 1986, Backwell was thrilled to experience much success in the Northern Rivers.

“I still remember that tournament. I actually tied with Mark Wilson who was one of the senior guys out here,” Backwell recalled.

“We had a three-hole playoff, aggregate, and I got him there.

“I’ve been coming here a long time and played with some good friends of mine today and have lots of good memories of Lismore.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting with a birdie on his opening hole, the par-5 15th, Rix made the most of the morning conditions.

He moved to 2-under with a birdie at the par-4 18th but found himself back at even par after bogeys at three and nine.

A two at the 121-metre par-3 11th got Rix back into red figures, closing out his round with pars at each of his final three holes.

In perhaps something of an omen, Backwell also began his round on the 15th hole but did his best work late in the round.

A bogey at 17 was countered by a birdie at the par-3 second before Backwell added a second birdie at the par-5 sixth to get to 1-under.

Back-to-back bogeys on eight and nine looked to have ended his hopes of victory but late birdies on 12 and 13 would prove to be enough.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a pretty strong breeze coming from the south-east and the greens are quite small here,” said Backwell.

“I find that there are a bunch of wedge holes but there are also a bunch where I’m hitting 5, 6, 7-irons in, so you’ve got to hit some nice iron shots or chip and putt well.

“I drove it beautifully and hit a lot of really nice iron shots. Missed a couple of up-and-downs that I should have made but I did make some as well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Gregory Rix 69

T1 Richard Backwell 69

3 David Fearns 70

T4 David Crawford 72

T4 Roland Baglin 72

T4 Guy Wall 72

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour heads north to Brisbane on Wednesday for the inaugural Ashgrove Legends Pro-Am at Ashgrove Golf Course.