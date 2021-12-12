Backwell on track for Maroochy River repeat - PGA of Australia

Richard Backwell’s Maroochy River love affair has continued, taking a one-stroke lead into the second round of the Queensland Senior PGA Championship on the Sunshine Coast on Monday.

Defending the Queensland Senior PGA title he won along with Peter Senior at Wynnum Golf Club in 2019, Backwell opened with a round of four-under par 68 on Sunday, one clear of Adam Le Vesconte (69).

Senior is lurking two shots off the pace after a round of two-under 70 on day one, level with Hervey Bay champion Chris Taylor and Grant Williams, who was the best of the morning field in one of the SParms Legends Tour’s showpiece events.

A winner in both Japan and Canada, Backwell won the Maroochy River Legends Pro-Am back in February and has an obvious affinity for a course that was in pristine condition for the 60 professionals taking part.

“The layout obviously suits my game,” said Backwell, who had five birdies and a lone bogey in his first round.

“It has that links-style feel and the course is always in fantastic condition.”

The Queensland Senior PGA Championship is the first event of the Sunshine Coast Series sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Council.

Round two will begin at 7am on Monday morning with the leading players to tee off at 12.30pm AEST.

