Backwell, Burns harness slick Headland greens - PGA of Australia

In-form duo Brad Burns and Richard Backwell have held their nerve on Headland Golf Club’s firm and fast greens to share top spot at the Innovative Planning Solutions Headland Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday.

The second event of the Sunshine Coast Series, a 65-player field bolstered by the opening of the Queensland border were greeted by the devilish combination of tricky pin placements and pure putting surfaces in the latest event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

After arriving into Queensland in the early hours of Monday morning interstate PGA Professionals Grant Kenny and Shaquill Mongol shot one-over 73 to lead the morning field but they would ultimately be supplanted at the top of the leaderboard by day’s end.

Runner-up at the Queensland Senior PGA Championship on Monday, Burns made it two wins from his past three starts as Backwell matched his score of two-under 70 to record his first win since February.

“I have been playing well and just having the bad odd hole here and there with my putter,” said Burns, a four-time SParms Legends Tour Order of Merit winner.

“Today was a patience game as the greens were absolutely perfect however were quite quick with tricky hole placements.”

Backwell led after day one of the Queensland Senior PGA and after falling into a share of seventh on day two was pleased to bounce back with a win just 24 hours later.

“I was really disappointed with my round on Monday so extremely happy to bounce back and share the win with Brad,” said Backwell.

The trio of Peter Senior, Murray Lott and Anthony Gilligan shared third position with rounds of even par 72 followed by Kenny, Mongol, Mike Harwood, John Wade, Glenn Joyner and Chris Taylor with 73.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Twin Waters Golf Club for the Sunshine Coast Masters starting Thursday. The two-day event will serve as rounds four and five of the Sunshine Coast Series sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Council, Burns currently holding a three-shot lead over Senior and Backwell through the first three rounds.

