Backwell bounces back to win at Wolston Park - PGA of Australia

Richard Backwell didn’t let a horror start hold him back as he lodged his second win of the season at the LVTong Wolston Park Legends Pro-Am in Brisbane.

Joint winner at the Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am three weeks ago, Backwell got off on the wrong foot at Wolston Park, making bogeys at two of his first three holes after starting his round from the 18th tee.

He remained 2-over on his round following a birdie at four and a bogey at five but just took one hole to get back on level terms.

Backwell eagled the par-5 seventh but saved his best work until late, peeling off three straight birdies from the 12th hole – including back-to-back par 3s at 13 and 14 – before sealing a one-stroke victory with birdie at the 407-metre par-4 17th and a round of 4-under 63.

Making a rare appearance on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, Matthew Ecob grabbed second with a round of 3-under 64, one shot clear of Mark Boulton, Chris Taylor and Murray Lott.

With a total of 56 players revelling in ideal conditions for Wolston Park’s first Legends Tour event, Backwell was thrilled to come out on top at a golf course that ultimately brought out his best.

“This is a great little layout where every hole is different,” said Backwell, pictured with Wolston Park Head Professional Andrew Egea (left) and Manager Frank Byrne (right).

“It requires you to shape it both ways which I did really well today.”

Ecob was making his first start of the season and is not entered into future events as his coaching takes him between the Gold Coast and Sydney.

Boulton’s tie for third continued his outstanding rookie season while it was a welcome return to form for Taylor who has had only two top-five finishes so far this season.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am at Toowoomba Golf Club on Friday.

Final scores and prizemoney