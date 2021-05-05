Aylen extends lead at Tocumwal

Lachlan Aylen has extended his lead during the third round of the 2021 Vic/Tas PGA Associate Championship at the Tocumwal Golf & Bowls Club.

Scoring was excellent on the Presidents course as Aylen, a second year Associate at the Eynesbury Golf & Homestead, led by six shots after 54 holes following a 3-under par round of 69 that included 7 birdies.

He sits 16-under par 200, one shy of the tournament record of 17-under set Dale Crothers in 2019.

Aylen’s nearest challenger, Steffi Vogel (Cobram-Barooga), produced a strong round of 5-under par 67 following rounds of 70-69 to sit on 10-under par 206.

Luke Humphries (Goulburn) will be the final member of the last group after a third Round of 72 to finish 54 holes on 7-under 209.

In a tie for fourth is Tim Walker (Peninsula-Kingswood) and Tom Bond (Adelaide Shores Driving Range), who will both be joined in the penultimate group with Connor McLean (Melton Valley) who followed his first two rounds of 68-72 with another even par round of 72.

The best round of the day was shot by Cameron Bickley from the Blackwood Golf Club in South Australia.

Bickley’s bogey-free round included an eagle on the par-5 seventh and four other birdies that saw him jump from 33rd to a tie for 12th place.

Play moves back to the Captain’s Course for the final round today.

Follow live scores at pga.org.au.