Aylen sets sail at blustery PGA Associate National Championship - PGA of Australia

Second-year PGA Associate Lachlan Aylen hoisted the main sail at Rich River to take control of the PGA Associate National Championship in extremely windy conditions.

While the Murray course north of Echuca is more synonymous with paddle steamers, Aylen looked every part of a super maxi as he surged ahead in strong winds to post an impressive eight-under, 62.

Currently undertaking his PGA Associate training at Eynesbury Homestead and Golf, Aylen said that the windy conditions played to his favour as he took a commanding four-stroke lead at the halfway point.

“It was a good day but very windy out there,” said Aylen.

“I normally hit a pretty low ball flight anyway which suited me being low to the ground but I made a couple of putts too which definitely helped.”

The bogey-free round has given Aylen a four-shot buffer over fellow Victorian Jack Sandic (68) who built on his strong start from day one to be six-under after 36 holes.

Keeping on the podium and firmly within striking distance was Queenslander AJ McCoy who now sits five shots back on five-under after shooting a one-under 69 in the morning field of day two.

“It played tough today, but I struck it well and had to make some long putts,” said McCoy.

Blustery conditions tested the field of 94 as all players pushed to get into the top 50 and a piece of the $60,000 purse – the largest of any PGA Associate or Apprentice tournament in the world.

Early cheers reverberated around the course on the third hole, as second-year PGA Associate, Mark Thomas struck a pure five-iron to drop a hole-in-one on the 164-metre par-3 third hole.

The group behind took inspiration from Thomas’ ace with a highlight of their own on the next hole. Third-year PGA Associate, Chris Irving, knocked a wedge past the pin which sucked back and dropped in to give the Kooringal Associate an eagle on hole No.4.

The field condenses to 52 after Wednesday’s cut with ‘moving day’ commencing at 7am on Thursday morning. – Matthew Street