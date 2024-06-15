Aylen lucks out to win Middlemount Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Lachlan Aylen described it as a rare day when everything fell his way to record a one-stroke victory at the Foxleigh Mine Middlemount Pro-Am.

The second leg of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series, Aylen needed a clutch putt on his penultimate hole and then chipped in from 20 metres at his final hole for a round of 7-under 65 and one-shot win over Tim Hart (66) with Darcy Boyd, Connor McDade and Paul Donahoo all sharing third at 5-under 67.

“One of those rounds I got extremely lucky out there,” Aylen said of his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win.

“Everything that could go right did go right, which is pretty rare for golf.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

It took just two holes for Aylen to get into red figures at Middlemount Golf Club and he backed it up with two further birdies in his next three holes to be 3-under through five.

He sandwiched a bogey on 15 between birdies at 14 and 16 to get to 4-under and then made a three at the par-4 18th.

With Hart applying pressure courtesy of twin eagles at 10 and 14, Aylen had no option but to continue to push.

A birdie at one helped to maintain his buffer at the top of the leaderboard but a three-putt bogey at the par-3 third brought Hart and others back into the mix.

He rolled in a birdie putt from six feet dead centre on four and then holed his chip shot on five to come out on top.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“A chip-in on the last hole from about 15 or 20 metres really sealed the deal,” said Aylen.

“I thought it was missing and it sort of wobbled back and went in the hole.

“Missed a couple of short ones and made a few long ones so it was a good day.

“I usually only look at the leaderboard when I’m trying to chase last money, which has been pretty common as of late.

“I just sort of plodded along, everything was going right and didn’t really think it was necessary to look at it.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Lachlan Aylen 65

2 Tim Hart 66

T3 Darcy Boyd 67

T3 Connor McDade 67

T3 Paul Donahoo 67

T6 Dylan Gardner 68

T6 Blaike Perkins 68

NEXT UP

The Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series now moves on to Tieri Country Club for the two-day JET Group Tieri Pro-Am starting Wednesday.