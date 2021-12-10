Aylen kicks clear to claim Associate National Championship - PGA of Australia

Second Year PGA Associate Lachlan Aylen has secured the PGA Associate National Championship and with it a start at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in January.

Starting the final round at Rich River Golf Club with the equal lead at five-under par, Aylen poured the pressure on early with four birdies on the front nine to open up a six-shot lead over the field at the turn.

The Eynesbury Homestead and Golf PGA Associate was able to consolidate his early form with an even-par back nine to finish at nine-under for the tournament, five shots clear of Queenslander AJ McCoy.

McCoy’s round of five-under 67 was the best of the final round and enough to elevate himself to outright second but he started too far back to bridge the gap to the 2021 PGA Associate National Champion.

“I’m really happy with how I went out and took my chances this morning,” said Aylen.

“With the field bunching up yesterday I knew I had to be aggressive early and go out and try to win it, so it was really pleasing to be able to execute and drop those putts on the front nine.”

Aylen made special mention of his playing partners and friends he’s made during the tournament.

“I just wanted to thank all my playing partners today and the for the whole week. We get to know each other quite well in the Membership Pathway Program so it’s special to be able to share this moment with what I’m sure will be lifelong friends,” he added.

Also earning a start from her performance this week was second year PGA Associate Steffi Vogel. As the highest-ranked female PGA Associate in the field, Vogel has earnt a start at the TPS Sydney event at Bonnie Doon Golf Club in February.

“It’s super exciting,” said the Cobram Barooga Associate. “It’s such a great opportunity thanks to the WPGA and I can’t wait to get up there.”

The day was also special for Vogel who had a highlight of her own, scoring a hole-in-one on the 118-metre seventh hole, the second ace recorded for the tournament.

“It was a great day today,” said the smiling 23-year-old.

“I used 9-iron and hit it well. I was hoping it would get close and just watched it roll up and into the hole.”

For the PGA Associate National Championship final leaderboard click here.